Bell County COVID-19 cases hit 200

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Health District is reporting there are four new cases of COVID-19. Two are in Killeen, one is in Harker Heights, and the last is in Temple. This means the total of confirmed cases is now 200.

The district says there are now 123 people who have recovered from the virus. Three people have died from COVID-19 in Bell County.

9,025 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Bell County.

The majority of the people diagnosed with COVID-19 in Bell County are over the age of 40.

Here are where the cases have been reported:

88 – Killeen

46 – Temple

24 – Belton

23 – Bell County(unincorporated/smaller cities)

19 – Harker Heights

For a further breakdown of Bell County cases, you can view the website’s full dashboard HERE.

Source: Bell County Health District