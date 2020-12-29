Bell County Crime Stoppers seeking persons of interest in firearm store theft

KILLEEN, Texas – Bell County Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify three persons of interest in the theft of a firearm store.

Unknown suspects forced entry into the Marksman Firearms Store Sunday, which is located at 2106 South W.S. Young Drive, and stole several weapons. The suspects then fled in a white sedan.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation, Burglary Unit, need your assistance in identifying the three individuals pictured below, plus the vehicle.

(Courtesy: Bell County Crime Stoppers)

Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers