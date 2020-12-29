Bell County Crime Stoppers seeking persons of interest in firearm store theft

KILLEEN, Texas – Bell County Crime Stoppers needs your help to identify three persons of interest in the theft of a firearm store.
Unknown suspects forced entry into the Marksman Firearms Store Sunday, which is located at 2106 South W.S. Young Drive, and stole several weapons. The suspects then fled in a white sedan.
Detectives with the Criminal Investigation, Burglary Unit, need your assistance in identifying the three individuals pictured below, plus the vehicle.
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information about this incident, to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com.
Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers