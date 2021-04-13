Bell County Crime Stoppers seeking to solve 1992 cold case

FORT HOOD, Texas – The Bell County Crime Stoppers need your help to solve a cold case.

53-year-old Marie Theresa Cherry was last seen in Fort Hood on October 10, 1992. Cherry has a scar in the scalp area on her forehead, a chipped front tooth, and a gap between her front teeth. She is known to wear glasses, and was last seen wearing a yellow shirt and a red skirt with red suspenders.

The Bell County Crime Stoppers say foul play is possible.

If you have any information on this case, you can call (254) 526-8477.

Source: Bell County Crime Stoppers