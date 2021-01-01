Bell County Deputies find two bodies at home

Bell County Deputies are investigating after finding two bodies in a home Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., the deputies went to the 2900 block of Mimosa Drive in a far western part of the county. That is south of Copperas Cove and west of the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport.

Once there, the deputies found two people deceased at the residence.

Justice of the Peace J. P. Cooke ordered autopsies performed on the bodies at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No information about the bodies has been released, including the cause of death.

FOX44 News will update this report as more information becomes available.