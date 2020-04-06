Bell County deputies save man from possible overdose

A Bell County man is recovering Monday after a possible opioid overdose on Sunday.

Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies received a cardiac call Sunday morning to a rural part of the county, and found a man lying on the floor of a home. He was unresponsive and struggling to breathe.

Witnesses said the man overdosed on opioids, so a deputy gave him 4 milligrams of Narcan. The patient woke up and was able to respond to the questions of the deputies.

The man was able to walk to the ambulance, which took him to a hospital for observation.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have carried Narcan since teaming with Baylor Scott & White Temple in 2018 to receive training on how to treat patients in the field.