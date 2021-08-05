Bell County deputy honored for saving infant’s life

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A Bell County Sheriff’s Department deputy has been honored by the Sheriff’s Association of Texas for his efforts in saving the life of a two-week-old child.

Deputy Shawn Hearn was presented with the Greg McFarlan-Max Banks Texas Lawman of the Year Award. He performed CPR on the infant on the side of the road on East U.S. Highway 190, near Heidenheimer, for over nine minutes while the child was unresponsive.

EMS arrived and took over, with the child then becoming responsive.

The Greg McFarlan – Max Banks Award recognizes an outstanding Deputy for the Year whose distinguished serve to the Law Enforcement Community and their commitment to unselfish service to the people of the State of Texas. They are recognized by the public and their peers as an Honorable Man and an Outstanding Peace Officer.

Deputy Hearn was joined at the ceremony in San Antonio by his family, the saved infant and their family, Sheriff Lange, and members of the Sheriff’s Department Administration.

The presentation was made at the organization’s 148th annual conference in San Antonio.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Office