Bell County deputy hurt in Belton hit and run

A Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy was hit by a vehicle while working traffic at a Belton concert Thursday night.

Police say the vehicle that hit him did not stop.

The deputy was directing traffic on Loop 121 just outside the Bell County Expo Center about 10:40 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle believed to be a white 2019-2020 Acura MDX.

The driver fled westward toward I-14 with damage to the driver’s side mirror.

The deputy was transported to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center with what were described as non life-threatening injuries.

Belton police continue to investigate the incident and seek assistance from the public to identify the driver of the car. Please call 254-933-5840, text tips to 254-217-6764, or contact Bell County Crime Stoppers 1-254-526-8477 with any information.