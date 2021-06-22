Bell County Deputy saves baby’s life

A Bell County Sheriff’s Deputy is being credited with saving the life of a 14-day-old baby.

It started with a 9-1-1 call from a foster mother who said her 14-day-old baby had turned blue and had become unresponsive while they were traveling in a vehicle.

She had pulled her vehicle over near Rogers to call for help.

Deputy Shawn Hearn was close to the area and was able to respond very quickly.

Once on the scene, Deputy Hearn began performing CPR on the infant and continued for nine minutes until emergency medical personnel arrived.

Once placed in the ambulance the infant began breathing on her own and was taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Once the baby was safely in the hands of EMS personnel, Deputy Hearn provided support and reassurance to the mother.

Tuesday the child was reported doing well and continuing to breathe on her own.