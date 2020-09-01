Bell County Election Administrator Resigns Two Months Before Election

BELL COUNTY, Texas – A major shake up is happening at the Bell County Elections, as current administrator Melinda Luedecke is out.

Luedecke handed her resignation last week, citing family reasons. The decision comes two months before the general election.

“Yesterday, the Election Commission made up of both county chairs, the tax accessor collector, the county clerk and the county judge, and we appointed Matthew Dutton,” said Chris Rosenberg, of the Bell County Democrats.

Dutton has been with the Bell County elections for ten years – previously serving as assistant election administrator under Luedecke.

“He was the only person who has been in the office for a long period of time, and knows elections inside and out,” Rosenberg added.

Although having years of experience under his belt, Dutton admitted he has big shoes to fill.

“There’s a bit of nervousness that comes with it, but there’s also a lot of excitement. It’s getting to see a different side of this job,” Dutton said.

Dutton’s new role as Election Administrator is temporary until the election – then he will be able to apply for a permanent role. He begins his new position on September 9th.