Bell County extends Shelter in Place order

BELTON, Texas – Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Friday that the county will extend their Shelter in Place order until April 7, urging people to stay sheltered in their homes for another week and a half.

Earlier this week, the order was first announced and set to end April 3. Blackburn also clarified what businesses are essential so citizens could know where they are able to legally go.

They also identified the population at a higher risk to contract the virus are those who are 65 years or older or have auto-immune deficiencies.

Like Waco, the businesses includes places like grocery stores, doctor’s offices and drive-thru restaurants. The county is also allowing churches to re-open for Sunday services, but advised them to be careful in doing so.

“The demographics of many of our faith-based organizations here in Bell County comprise significant numbers of the COVID-19 high risk population group,” says Blackburn. “Gathering in numbers greater than ten puts those congregating at dire risk.”

Another business added to the list Fridday was gun stores. Stores selling firearms and ammunition will stay open all across the state.

Schools in the county will also be closed until at least April 7.