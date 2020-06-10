Bell County Grand Jury hands down 2 Murder indictments

The Bell County Grand Jury indicted two men on murder charges Wednesday in two separate cases.

The first involved the shooting death of Joshua Reyner in Belton on January 2, 2020.

Belton Police arrested Ryan Osborn a little over a week later. He is now indicted for the murder. No word yet on when the trial may start.

Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez

The second case involves 27-year-old Anthony Taylor Masters-Gutierrez, who is accused of killing his roommate, Dearmontrice Mitchell of Killeen.

In February, Killeen police officers were advised by Fort Hood personnel that a man was at the east gate of the installation claiming to have murdered his roommate.

Officers met the man, now identified as Masters-Gutierrez, and got information on where this might have occurred.

When officers went to a location in the 2300 block of Andover Drive, they found the victim in an apartment.

Masters-Gutierrez was initially held in the Killeen City Jail while the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for review, resulting in the murder complaint being issued.