Bell County Grand Jury returns two murder indictments

The Bell County Grand Jury returned two murder indictments Wednesday in two separate shootings.

Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin

The first indictment is for 26-year-old Cleve Dantron Marcel Franklin, who was arrested March 18th, 2020 in Austin and brought back to the Bell County Jail.

Franklin is accused of shooting and killing 32-year-old Michael Anthony Hackney, Jr. of Killeen at Club Krush at 201 West Veterans Memorial Blvd.

Police say the arrest was made with the assistance of the Austin Police Department, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Jovino Jamel Roy

The second indictment is for 22-year-old Jamel Roy who is charged with the murder of 22-year-old Michael Steven Wardrobe on March 23rd, 2020.

Officers say Wardrobe and Roy were involved in a verbal altercation that became physical near the 3700 block of Dustin Court.

During the altercation, police say Roy shot Wardrobe several shots and then ran away.

Both murder suspects are still in the Bell County Jail.