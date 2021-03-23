Bell County Health District releases statement on opening COVID-19 vaccine to adults

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Starting Monday, March 29th, anyone over the age of 16 will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Bell County Health District has partnered with local hospitals to provide the vaccine to the public, and will be launching additional efforts to dispense the vaccine in the coming days with City and County partners.

(Courtesy: Bell County Health District)

For information on how to make a vaccine appointment, you can visit: https://www.bellcountyhealth.org/covid-19_vaccine/index.php

Source: Bell County Health District