Bell County home near Lake Belton destroyed by fire

A Bell County home near Temple Lake Park was destroyed by fire early Friday morning.

Units from three fire departments responded to the blaze at the home in the 14000 bock of Hahn Lane, with the first units on the scene reporting the home fully involved.

Temple Fire & Rescue was called to assist the Morgan’s Point Resort volunteers with Belton also sending a unit to help.

While they were unable to save the home, firefighters were able to limit any spread of the fire to the surrounding area.

No one was injured.

The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office is conducting the investigation.