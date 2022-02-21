BELTON, Texas – Bell County officials have announced the hosting of a Texas Department of State Health Services Regional Infusion Centers (RIC).

This will happen at the old DPS building, located at 302 Priest Drive in Killeen. The center will only offer antibody treatments to patients prescribed them by health care providers.

The Regional Medical Operations Center (7-RMOC-Austin/Central Texas) relocated this center from the Travis County Expo to Bell County. Their hope is that by being more centrally located, they will have increased accessibility for the residents of Central Texas. Mobile infusion task forces are also available throughout the entire 29-county region – providing the same services to homebound individuals.

The RIC administers COVID-19 Monoclonal Antibodies to COVID-19 positive individuals with mild-to-moderate illness. They must be referred by area physicians and clinics.

The goal of this program is to prevent and reduce the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and emergency room visits. The RIC is state-funded, so patients will receive the treatment at no cost.

For referrals and information, you can visit https://www.stateoftexasinfusionhotline.com. For additional information, you can call 1-800-742-5990.

Source: Office of Bell County