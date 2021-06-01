Bell County Judge ends COVID-19 Disaster Declaration

Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Tuesday, June 1st, that he had terminated the 2020 Local Disaster Declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Judge Blackburn said the declaration was to ensure that Bell County could use any state or federal benefits or programs. He says he does not see the need to continue that at this time.

The Bell County Commissioners Court approved the Declaration of Local State Disaster Due to Public Health Emergency on March 18, 2020. That approval meant the Declaration would remain in effect until it was terminated by Judge Blackburn.

Judge Blackburn says the county will continue to support public and private healthcare structures, as well as any federal and state agencies when it comes to the vaccination effort.