Bell County Judge re-issues COVID-19 disaster declaration

Bell County Judge David Blackburn re-issued a local disaster declaration regarding the COVID-19 pandemic Friday. It reinstates the declaration he issued in March of 2020 and revoked more than a year later.

Judge Blackburn decided to make the declaration after questions came up about whether it is needed for the county to seek federal and sate funding for pandemic-related eligible expenses.

In June, Judge Blackburn terminated the declaration based on communications from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) that the Governor’s state-wide disaster declaration was sufficient for seeking federal and state aid associated with the pandemic.

The Bell County Commissioners Court will discuss the new declaration during Monday’s meeting.