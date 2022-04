BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – Bell County Judge David Blackburn will be providing updates on the aftermath of the tornado which hit southern Bell County on Tuesday night.

Judge Blackburn will host a press conference Wednesday afternoon at 4:00 p.m. in the Commissioners Courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse.

Blackburn will give an overview of the event, and will also offer updates related to the storm and its aftermath.

FOX 44 will provide the press conference live.