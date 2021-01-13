LIVE NOW /
Bell County leaders receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County leaders received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn also signed up for v-safe – a program providing people with personalized health check-ins, and also reminds them when it is time for the second dose.

The Bell County Office of Emergency Management says everyone getting the vaccine is encouraged to enroll in the CDC program.

You can see the video of Judge Blackburn getting his dose below.

