Bell County leaders urge residents to get COVID-19 vaccine and wear masks

The Bell County Public Health District released a letter signed by county leadership Monday, urging everyone to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The letter is signed by Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra, Temple Mayor Timothy Davis, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter.

According to the Bell County Public Health District, hospitals are full and elective surgeries and non-critical care appointments are on hold because of rising COVID-19 cases. 93% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated. The same holds true for 96% of the people in the ICU and 97% of the people on ventilators.

“This data isn’t from the CDC or from the State,” the letter states, “It’s data from Bell County hospitals. It’s from your family, your friends, your neighbors.”

The letter asserts the data is undeniable — getting vaccinated means your chances of going to the hospital because of COVID-19 are reduced. The leaders urge everyone to get the vaccine.

You can read the full letter below: