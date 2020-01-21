Bell County makes vehicle registration more efficient

BELTON, Texas – Bell County will make waiting in line at the vehicle registration offices a thing of the past this Wednesday.

The offices will be adding iPads to sign in, and will offer an option to book an appointment online ahead of time. The county is partnering with QLess, which has provided similar services to the University of Texas and state offices in places like Nevada, Michigan, and Kansas.

“It’s gonna be a better experience because the lines will be shorter,” says Bell County Tax Assessor Shay Luedeke. “I truly believe that this is gonna help our lines. Our wait times get lower, maybe five or ten minutes instead of 30, because it will spread the load out across the days. Across the months.”

The county says they have been working on this project for over three years. It will eliminate the deli-style “take a number” system.

IPads at the facilities will be available at the entrances, and will have instructions in both English and Spanish.