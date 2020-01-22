Bell County murder indictment returned against D.C. area man

The Bell County Grand Jury returned a murder indictment against Bryan Dunn Wednesday.

Dunn is from the Washington, D.C area.

Prosecutors say Dunn shot 48-year-old Luis Cosme of Killeen on Oct. 30th, 2019. It was one of two deadly shootings that night.

Dunn is accused of fighting with Estela Cosme on Reese Creek Road. She was Luis Cosme’s ex-wife. Police say Cosme came to help her and Dunn shot him.

Police say Dunn had been in a relationship with Estela Cosme and when she visited him in D.C., they broke up. She told officers Dunn followed her back to Killeen and that’s when the argument started.

Dunn is also accused of forcing Cosme into his car and then driving away. Police say he later let her go in Round Rock.

Right now, Dunn is in the Bell County Jail, held on a $1million bond.