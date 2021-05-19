Bell County Museum sports exhibit now open to public

BELTON, Texas – After months of preparing to open the Bell County sports exhibit, they are finally opened to the public for free. It features legendary coaches and players from the Bell County area.

“We have all of our Bell County school districts all the way from Academy ISD to Troy,” says museum director Coleman Hampton.

You’ll be able to see people like Temple native and NFL Hall of Famer “Mean” Joe Green and Lanky Lancaster.

“It helps illustrate how sports cohesion and togetherness in communities and across the county,” says Hampton.

The exhibit shares a lot of history in sports like Fran Garmon and Lanky Lancaster, who played a big impact in women’s athletics.

“To run into Fran Gorman, someone who is such a trailblazer in women’s athletics in Bell County was just fantastic,” says Hampton.

When Fran Garmon heard the news about the museum featuring her high school softball teammate Linda Lancaster, she had to come see it herself.

“She was a great softball pitcher, and she also started the girl’s track team in Temple High School, and she has her team in the exhibit, and there’s also a picture of our team when we played softball,” says Temple resident Fran Garmon.

Museum director Coleman Hampton thought it was special to be able to meet Fran in person and talk about the history in women’s athletics.

“I think it’s really good. She did so much for girls’ sports in a time no one really paid much attention,” says Garmon.

The exhibit show cases different levels of sports from high school, college, and professional league.

The Bell County sports exhibit will be open to the public for free until August 21st. Bell County museum is expecting Robert Ford to give a lecture on May 28th at 6pm.