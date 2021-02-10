Bell County No Longer a High Hospitalization Area, DSHS rules

Bell County, TX – Bell County is No longer considered a High Hospitalization Area, according to the state.

On Tuesday, February 9, Bell County Judge David Blackburn received a letter from Dr. John Hellerstedt, Commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), stating that Bell County is no longer considered to have a high COVID-19 hospitalization rate. This change in designation impacts a variety of Bell County businesses, including area hospitals, restaurants, and bars.

This letter from DSHS means that area hospitals are now free to resume elective surgeries. Certain Bell County venues may now reopen to 75% capacity levels as allowed under GA-32. Additionally, Judge Blackburn filed the necessary paperwork with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) to allow the re-opening of bars and similar establishments in Bell County. He submitted that paperwork this morning.

“I want to continue to urge the people of Bell County to continue practicing social-distancing, mask wearing, and good personal hygiene,” Judge Blackburn said. “These measures have, no doubt, contributed to this reduction in hospitalizations, and they can help keep us from returning to those high numbers again.”