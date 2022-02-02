BELTON, Texas – Bell County offices will be closed on Thursday due to inclement weather.

Current weather forecasts for the Bell County area include wintry precipitation overnight, to include icing with up to a half-inch of accumulation. Road conditions are forecasted to be hazardous.

In addition, the current forecast is also calling for temperatures to remain below freezing until at least Friday afternoon.

Please continue to monitor the Bell County website or Facebook page for any updates.

Source: Bell County Public Information Officer