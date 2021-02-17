Bell County offices to remain closed Thursday and Friday

BELTON, Texas – On Wednesday, February 17th, Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced all non-essential county offices would be closed both Thursday and Friday due to inclement weather.

“I have been out today driving the roads,” Judge Blackburn said, “And they are in considerably worse shape today than they were yesterday. We have crews working all over the county to improve them, but they are still far from safe. And I would encourage everyone to stay off of them for anything but essential travel.”

Additionally, Judge Blackburn continues to have concerns about the challenges many county employees are having in terms of getting power to their homes.

“I have been told that the state electrical grid is trending towards improving,” Judge Blackburn said, “But we are still potentially days away from everyone having their electricity fully restored.”

Finally, Judge Blackburn said a number of county facilities have been experiencing maintenance issues brought on by the icy weather.

“I have recieved reports of buildings that have had burst pipes due to the freezing temperatures,” Judge Blackburn said. “Obviously, we want to address those issues before bringing employees back into work spaces that may need to be repaired.”

“For now,” Judge Blackburn said. “I am just encouraging everyone to stay safe and keep warm.”