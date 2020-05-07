Bell County optimistic about COVID-19 testing

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County leaders are in a wait-and-see mode when it comes to the next move in the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes as the county’s Health District reports there are more than 200 cases of the virus – with the majority of the victims recovering.

Judge Blackburn said it is too early to say for sure, but he believes the county is doing okay.

The real concern will come at the beginning of the new year.

He says there have been 248 complaints from Bell County residents about some businesses re-opening before they are supposed to – but that so far there have been no citations or arrests.

When officers and deputies have confronted the business owners, he says they have complied and closed up shop.

As for COVID-19 cases, Dr. Amanda Chadwell says testing has increased – and this has resulted in some good news.

“It’s ramped up pretty significantly recently, so we are expecting that we might see some additional cases. So we might see a spike of say, 15 and a day, perhaps,” says Dr. Chadwell. “That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in texting, but the fact that we’ve seen such an increase in this short period of time and really haven’t seen a lot more positives is encouraging.”

Judge Blackburn was also asked his thoughts on what schools should do about starting back up in the fall. While he says this decision is up to Governor Greg Abbott and the school districts, his advice to them is to work on multiple plans to cover every contingency.

You can view the feed from the conference HERE.