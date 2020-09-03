Bell County PIO resigns days after starting job

Bell County Judge David Blackburn announced Thursday morning the immediate resignation of newly-hired Public Information Officer Alex Reich.

She started working for Bell County on August 31st, just four days earlier.

While Judge Blackburn did not give a reason for the resignation, something from Reich’s past may have played a role.

Back in August of 2019, Reich was an anchor at KOCO in Oklahoma City. During a morning newscast, she made a comparison of her African-American co-anchor, Jason Hackett, and a gorilla shown in a video.

Reich apologized to Hackett and their viewers. He accepted the apology and called it a teachable moment.

FOX44 News has reached out to Reich for a statement.

Judge Blackburn says the Bell County Commissioners Court will meet later this month to discuss filling the vacancy.

