Bell County prepares for coronavirus pandemic

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County Judge David Blackburn and the county’s Public Health District released a three-phase plan Thursday to combat the coronavirus.

As of Thursday afternoon, there are still no confirmed cases in Bell County – meaning they are still in Phase One of their plan. They recommend following certain CDC guidelines like washing your hands diligently, and not touching your face with dirty hands.

To them, the virus coming to the county is not a matter of “if,” but “when.”

“When the first case in Bell County has been confirmed, the Bell County Public Health District anticipates adding to the above recommendations something called ‘social distancing,'” says Blackburn. “In addition to practicing the personal hygiene measures that have already been mentioned, the Health District will recommend people practicing keeping an area of approximately six feet from each other.”

One elderly Salado couple is currently being quarantined on a cruise ship in San Diego. The health district says the couple will have to pass two consecutive tests – proving they don’t have the virus before they can come home.

The county says they don’t have any plans to shut down schools or public gatherings yet.