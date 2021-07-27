Bell County Public Health District changes COVID-19 Threat Level

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District will change the COVID-19 Threat Level from Level 3 (Moderate) to Level 2 (Significant) due to higher incidence rate and hospitalizations.

The Health District tracks local COVID-19 data and reports to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the state dashboard. The local dashboard can be found on the health district website, www.bellcountyhealth.org.

The highest spread of cases, hospitalizations and severe outcomes is happening among the unvaccinated population within Bell County. The vast majority of those in the hospital are under age 55, and virtually all hospitalizations continue to be among the unvaccinated.

The Health District recommends getting vaccinated – which prevents severe illness, hospitalization, death and helps to reduce the spread of the virus in our community.

“Unvaccinated individuals should get vaccinated as soon as they can, and continue to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The overwhelming results of the vaccine demonstrate the vaccine is safe and is the best way to protect you, your family, and community,” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said.

The Health District and local healthcare leaders are continuing to monitor the incidence rate and hospitalizations. COVID-19 vaccine locations can be found throughout Bell County – including the Health District’s health departments located in Temple and Killeen.

You can go to www.vaccines.gov or text your zip code to 438829 to find a location near you. COVID-19 vaccines are free and available to anyone in the community twelve years and older.

“The greatest risk right now in our community is to those unvaccinated. Due to the significant increase in cases in our community, even fully vaccinated individuals should consider wearing a mask when in crowded public indoor settings – especially those who are more vulnerable, including those who are over age 65 or immunocompromised,” Morrow said.

Source: Bell County Public Health District