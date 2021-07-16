Bell County Public Health District changes COVID-19 Threat Level

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) announced Friday its COVID-19 Threat Level had been moved from Level 4 (Minimal, Controlled Transmission) to Level 3 (Moderate, Controlled Transmission) due to continued increase in incidence rate.

The Health District tracks local COVID-19 rates and reports them to the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) for the state dashboard. The local dashboard resumed being posted on the BCPHD website last Friday, July 9, as the number of daily new cases saw an uptick.

Until July 3, the county’s incidence rate had hovered between 24-40 new cases each week.

“We saw a slight increase, which seemed to be related to an isolated event upon investigation,” Interim Health District Director Nikki Morrow said. “However, the number of new cases coming in each day closer to the end of the week showed a continuous increase.”

The Health District and local healthcare leaders are continuing to monitor the incidence rate and hospitalizations.

“We need to continue to watch the cases coming in and encourage those unvaccinated to get vaccinated or protect themselves by following CDC guidelines,” Morrow said.

Source: Bell County Public Health District