TEMPLE, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District has welcomed their new director to the helm.

Amy J. Yeager comes to the area from Madison County in Illinois – in the eastern suburbs of St. Louis, Missouri. For 21 years, she served as the Director of Community Health at the Madison County Health Department.

During her tenure, she was responsible for several major focus areas at the department – including Division Director, IL Project for Local Assessment of Needs (IPLAN) to maintain the department’s certification as a local health department operating in Illinois, Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB) components to improve operations and services, Public Information Officer for emergency response, Public Affairs on behalf of the department, Communication, Community Health Initiatives and Partnerships, Applied Epidemiology, and Academic Affiliations.

Amy also served as a co-lead for the Bi-State Unified Health Command Public Information Officers, the Edwardsville Regional Lead for Public Information on behalf of the Illinois Department of Public Health, and a St. Louis Bi-State co-lead for the former Biowatch Public Information Network. Amy has a long history of working with adolescents and young adults in developing peer leadership, drug prevention, mental health, and professional development.

Prior to Madison County Health Department, Amy was the Community Health Specialist for SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Amy’s first professional position was with Chestnut Health Systems as a Prevention Specialist in the Prevention Division. During her time there, she also worked in the Treatment Division part-time as an Addictions Therapist and as a Resource Specialist on the Family Resource Phone Line.

With an interest in paying it forward to help prepare the next generation of public health professionals, Amy has served as an Adjunct Faculty at Saint Louis University teaching the Global Health course and as an Adjunct Faculty at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville teaching three courses – including Healthful Living, Grant Writing, and Senior Seminar.

In 1995, Amy earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Human Development and Family Studies with a dual concentration in children/adolescents and families and a minor in Health Education with a dual concentration in substance abuse and sexuality from The Pennsylvania State University. In 2003, Amy completed her Master of Public Health degree with a concentration in Behavioral Science and Health Education with a focus on Communication from the Saint Louis University School of Public Health.

Source: Bell County Public Health District