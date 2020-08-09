Bell County pursuit leads to recovery of stolen vehicle, arrest and the recovery of narcotics

BELL COUNTY, Texas- At 1:05 a 2020 Jeep Wrangler had been reported stolen out of the City of Austin and was currently being tracked using the Sirius XM radio in the vehicle.

That GPS signal placed the vehicle on Interstate 35, Northbound, coming into Bell County from Williamson County.

A Salado Police Department unit located the vehicle on Interstate 35 and initiated a traffic stop.

The vehicle initially stopped for the Salado unit, but then sped off, continuing Northbound on Interstate 35, and a pursuit ensued.

Bell County Sheriff’s Department units pursued the vehicle through the City of Belton and into the City of Temple where the vehicle crashed through a chain link fence in the area behind the Lowe’s Building Supply store off of HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.

Both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot and the driver was able to escape.

The passenger of the vehicle, later identified as Rashad Burns, was apprehended and taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a substance later found to be 0.27 grams of Methamphetamine.

Rashad Burns was transported to the Bell County Jail where he’s being held pending case review from the Bell County District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the stolen vehicle was not located and investigation continues.