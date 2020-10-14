Bell County receives complaints about alleged electioneering at Early Voting site

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County has received several complaints about alleged electioneering at an early vote site.

Electioneering, expressing preference for or against any candidate, measure, or political party within 100 feet of a polling place, is prohibited by state law.

If someone believes electioneering is occurring, you are urged to notify an election official at the site. In addition, individuals may contact either the Bell County Elections Department (254.933.5774) or the Secretary of State Elections Division (800.252.5650) to file a complaint or a concern.

As a reminder, Early Voting continues for the next 16 days, until October 30th. There are six locations across Bell County where Early Voting can occur. A voter can vote at any of the locations.

Early Vote Locations:

• Belton – Bell County Courthouse Annex, 550 East 2nd Ave

• Killeen – Bell County Annex, 304 Priest Drive

• Killeen -Killeen Community Center, 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd

• Temple – Bell County Annex, 205 East Central Ave

• Salado – Salado Church of Christ, 217 North Stagecoach

• Harker Heights – Parks & Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing

Early Vote Days and Hours:

October 13, 2020 thru October 16, 2020 (Tuesday – Friday) from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

October 17, 2020 (Saturday) 7 am to 7 pm

October 18, 2020 (Sunday) Noon to 5 pm

October 19, 2020 thru October 23, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

October 24, 2020 (Saturday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

October 25, 2020 (Sunday) 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm

October 26, 2020 thru October 30, 2020 (Monday – Friday) 7:00 am – 7:00 pm

Source: Bell County Judge