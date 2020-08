Bell County, Tx- Two more people have died due to COVID-19 In Bell County.

According to Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, Director of the Bell County Public Health District, one was a woman in her 80s from Belton who had been struggling with the illness for some time. The other was a male in his 50’s from Harker Heights who suffered from multiple comorbidities that worsened his illness.

There have also been additional 122 new cases of COVID-19.