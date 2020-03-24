Bell County reports 18 cases of COVID-19

The Bell County Health District says there are two new cases of COVID-19, as of 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Monday, the district reported that one of the most recent patients was a soldier from Fort Hood.

The Soldier is in self-isolation at his off-post residence.

Out of an abundance of caution, other Soldiers who he may have been in contact with are self-quarantined in their residences.

Also, a military retiree identified as man, age 40-49, living in Killeen, Texas, tested positive for COVID-19 at Carl R. Darnall Medical Center.

The retiree continues his self-isolation at home in Killeen in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Fort Hood leadership is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with the Central Texas community to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

Here is how the list of cases breaks down in the county: