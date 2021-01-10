Bell County road conditions drop with the temperature

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking everyone to stay off the roads as conditions deteriorate.

Deputies are reporting that ice is forming on several road surfaces in the western part of the county. That includes Chaparral Road west of Feather Line, I-14 eastbound at Nolanville Hill, and FM 2410 at Elf Trail.

There are reports of ice forming on the flyover at I-35 and I-14 and the overpass above I-35 in Troy.

The Texas Department of Transportation has been notified of ice forming on the Hwy 36 overpass above FM 93 and on Hwy 320.

If you have to be on the road today, deputies recommend taking extra time to reach your destination and slow down. Increase your distance between you and the vehicles in front of you, and allow extra stopping distance when approaching intersections and vehicles stopped in front of you. Starting to slow early will allow motorist to use minimal braking and not lock their tires up causing the vehicle to slide instead of stopping. Gradually accelerate from a stop keeping tires from spinning.