Bell County road conditions worsen Monday morning

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department reports experiencing wide-spread hazardous road conditions throughout the County, especially on and east of IH-35. Ice has formed over many bridges and overpasses from North of Temple to South of Salado. Law Enforcement is working numerous traffic accidents.

East U.S. Hwy 190 at FM 93 has ice covering that over pass, along with the long bridge on State Hwy 36 across the Leon River.

TXDot has been out and is responding, but their efforts will take some time to get these areas treated.

Officials say if you do not need to be out this morning, please stay home and off of the roadways