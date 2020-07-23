Bell County schools to delay in-person classes until September 7th

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Public Health District has issued an order delaying in-person classes for all schools until after September 7th.

This order applies to all schools teaching Pre-K through 12th grade, and comes after the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District issued a similar order on Tuesday.

The Bell County Public Health District is set to hold a press conference on the order at 4:15 p.m.

For more information, you can view the full order below.

Source: Bell County Public Health District