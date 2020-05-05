Bell County Sgt. Robert Pettigrew laid to rest

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Friends and family gathered Tuesday to pay their respects to Sergeant Robert L. Pettigrew of the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.

Pettigrew died last week of natural causes at his Lampasas County home.

Sgt. Robert L. Pettigrew.

The memorial service was held at the Church of Christ in Copperas Cove on West Avenue E. After the memorial, he was laid to rest at the Copperas Cove Cemetery.

Pettigrew began his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office in 1993 as a jailer. Over the next 27 years, he rose to the role of sergeant.

FOX44’s condolences to Sgt. Pettigrew’s family and the Bell County Sheriff’s Office.