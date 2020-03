HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a missing teen.

17-year-old Diamond Ellis was last seen in Harker Heights on October 22. She is 5’6″, weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department