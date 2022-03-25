BELL COUNTY, Texas – Central Texans looking for jobs will have a lot of opportunities in Bell County this Saturday!

The Temple Independent School District is hosting a teacher job fair at Temple High School, located at 415 North 31st Street, from 10:00 a.m. to noon. The district is looking to hire teachers to start working this fall.

The district is hiring teachers at all levels, and all of the district’s campuses will be represented at the job fair. Temple ISD offers a starting salary of $50,900, plus competitive benefits. Other benefits to working for Temple ISD include exceptional training programs, First Year training at the IGNITE Academy, the Master Teacher Model at secondary campuses, a comprehensive technology program, well-defined employee benefits options and stipends in critical needs areas.

For more information, you can see current job openings and register for the job fair at Temple ISD Job Fair • Temple Independent School District HR (tisdhr.org).

In addition, people can also start their careers with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. They will also be hosting a career fair from 9:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Bell County Jail, located at 1201 Huey Drive in Belton.

The department will be giving tours of the facility, interviews, and on-the-spot employment offers. Entry level positions start at $18.80 per hour.

If you’re not looking for entry level and have experience, the department would still be interested in speaking with potential employees.

The department says Bell County offers great benefit plans, paid time off, and has one of the best retirement plans in the state.