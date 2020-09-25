Bell County Sheriff’s Department arrests six in prostitution sting

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Special Crimes Unit, assisted by the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigations Division and Criminal Interdiction Deputies, conducted a John Suppression Sting in the Temple area.

This operation was done to identify and arrest individuals seeking sexual acts in exchange for a fee.

In a six-hour period, six men were arrested for Prostitution and transported to the Bell County Jail. Four men were employed, on duty, and utilizing their lunch hour when arrested. All of the men are from the Bell County area.

Those arrested are 27-year-old Shaquille White, 45-year-old Robert Babcock, 45-year-old Hans Bailey, 42-year-old Cory Cannon, 34-year-old Daniel Harris and 48-year-old Michael Jordan.

Cory Cannon.

Daniel Harris.

Hans Bailey.

Michael Jordan.

Robert Babcock.

Shaquille White. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Office)

Prostitution and Human Trafficking is real, extremely dangerous, and preys upon the most vulnerable people within our community. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department remains steadfast in our pursuit against individuals like these six men who choose to take part in this type of behavior, and we will continue to do so to ensure the safety of the residents of Bell County.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Office