Bell County Sheriff’s Department mourns second loss in 28 hours

BELL COUNTY, Texas- The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is mourning the second loss of one of their own in 28 hours.

Sergeant Robert L. Pettigrew passed away April 27th at his home in Lampasas County of natural causes, and in the company of his family.

Sergeant Pettigrew was 59 years old and started his career with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department in March of 1993.

During his tenure at the Sheriff’s Department, Sergeant Robert Pettigrew worked as a Correctional Officer, promoted to Deputy and took over as our D.A.R.E. Officer for some time before promoting to Operations Sergeant.

This is the second death of a Sheriff’s Deputy with the Department in 28 hours.

Please help by keeping the Pettigrew family and the Rhoden family in your thoughts and prayers during this very trying time. Our hearts go out to both families.