Bell County Sheriff’s Department searching for runaway

Matthew Thorne Bellavia. (Courtesy: Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to find a runaway.

16-year-old Matthew Thorne Bellavia has short brown curly hair, grey/green eyes, is approximately 5’11” and weighs 167 pounds.

Matthew was last seen on October 6 at 8:30 p.m. in the Nolanville area, wearing khaki shorts, a red t-shirt, Vans tennis shoes and was carrying a red backpack. Matthew suffers from mental health issues, and is without his medication.

If anyone has information to the whereabouts of Matthew Bellavia, you can call the Bell County Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-6764.

