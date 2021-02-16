Bell County Sheriff’s Dept. announces passing of Major Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, III

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Department has announced the passing of Major Esteban “Stevie” Ramirez, III.

Major Ramirez passed away Tuesday afternoon at Baylor Scott and White in Temple from COVID-19- related complications while surrounded by his family. Ramirez started his career with the Sheriff’s Department as a jailer in 1989, and was a dedicated servant to the citizens of Bell County for the last 32 years.

The Sheriff’s Department says Major Ramirez touched the lives of many, and is already sorely missed. Updates detailing the service for Major Ramirez will be released once arraignments are made.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department