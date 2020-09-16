Bell County Sheriffs investigating Suspicious deaths

Bell County, Tx- Bell County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding two bodies that were found in a house in rural Bell County.

At 3:00pm yesterday Bell County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 8500 block of Campbell Hill Road after being summoned by family members on scene who could not make contact with the residents of the home. The initial check of the residence through unshaded windows allowed deputies on scene to see a person lying on the ground and unresponsive. the Sherrif’s Department made forced entry into the home where two people were found deceased. An autopsy has been ordered.

This investigation is still ongoing.