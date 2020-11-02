Bell County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness of phone scam

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Within the past week, the Bell County Sheriff’s Department has received reports from citizens in the County that a man representing himself as an officer with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department – and who uses various names, titles, and telephone numbers when calling – states, “You have an arrest warrant, and your DNA is needed”.

There are sounds of police scanners in the background, and the man is using the Bell County Sheriff’s Department Public Service Office number, (254) 933-5412, as a reference.

The man then tells the individual that due to the COVID pandemic, all transactions will be conducted over the telephone. The man asks the individual to go to a local grocery store and purchase Google / Master / Visa cards for various amounts of money. The man then has the individual stay on the telephone with him until the transaction is completed.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department would like to remind citizens they do not conduct business in this manner, and does not request gift cards to be purchased in exchange to satisfy arrest warrants. The department says they will never call anyone concerning an arrest warrant, much less ask for arraignments to be made over the phone.

If at any time anyone receives a call from someone saying to be from the Sheriff’s Department and you become concerned or suspicious, you are urged hang up the phone and then call the Sheriff’s Department at (254) 933-5412.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Department