Bell County Sheriff’s Office raising awareness of phone scam

BELL COUNTY, Texas – The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is raising awareness of a scam where an unknown man is calling potential victims and identifying himself as Major T.J. Cruz with their own office.

The man is asking the victim to go to Dollar General and purchase “three money pack vouchers” for various dollar amounts. The victim is told there is a warrant for their arrest, usually for missing “jury duty” and will “confirm” the current address.

The last known number the scammer was calling from was (254) 613-7493, Ext. #112, if prompted.

By calling the number, a recording of a woman’s voice says the victim has reached the Bell County Sheriff’s Department – and that if they call with an emergency, to hang up and call 911.

The message mentions an anonymous “gun drive,” and to leave a message.

The Sheriff’s Office says Bell County will not contact you by phone to inform you of a warrant.

If you believe you may have an active warrant, you can contact Bell County Sheriff’s Department 254-933-5412, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Source: Bell County Sheriff’s Office