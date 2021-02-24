Bell County teaming up with area hospitals

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Bell County is teaming up with local hospitals to get the COVID-19 vaccine out faster.

Judge David Blackburn says Bell County and the hospitals will not only take care of its citizens, but also those in other Central Texas communities.

“I am pleased to announce today a partnership that has been formed between Bell County, Bell County Public Health District, Seton Medical Center, Advent Health Care Systems, and Baylor Scott & White in Temple relating to the COVID-19 vaccinations,” says Judge Blackburn.

The State of Texas designated Bell County as a hub provider for the COVID-19 vaccine on January 9th.

“To date, we have administered 20,398 first doses and 7,170 second doses – for a total of 27,570 doses,” says Judge Blackburn.

Now the vaccination process is being expanded through the county’s partnership with the three biggest hospitals in the area.

“Of the now 4,680 doses a week that we currently receive as a hub, we will be allocating these doses as follows – Advent and Seton will both receive 1,002 doses per week, Baylor Scott & White will also receive 1,002 doses. The three health care providers combined will receive a little over 3,000 doses. Bell County Public Health District will obtain 1,278 doses,” says Judge Blackburn.

The county is also distributing vaccines to the Lampasas and Mills Counties. Each location is receiving 198 doses per week.

“As a hub, we are obligated to make the vaccine available beyond the borders of Bell County. In fact, we cannot restrict the vaccine by residency or address requirements at all,” says Judge Blackburn.

More vaccination sites will be opening up across Bell County and in other parts of Central Texas.

“We’ve gone from two first dose sites and one-second dose site to multiple sites across three counties that will be delivering the vaccine,” says Judge Blackburn.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, you can click here.